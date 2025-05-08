College Football
Julian Dugger News: On move to Pullman

Updated on May 8, 2025 at 10:04am

Dugger has committed to play for Washington State for the 2025 season, per Chris Hummer of 247Sports.com.

Dugger will join the Cougars following a single season with Pitt. The 6-foot-3 signal caller appeared in just a single game for the Panthers in 2024, throwing for 72 yards and two touchdowns to one interception in a bowl game against Toledo. Dugger will retain four years of eligibility with Washington State moving forward.

