Head coach Ryan Day let this position battle go down to the wire, with the Buckeyes' opener against Texas on August 30 just under two weeks out. The competition was between Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz, who were neck and neck for much of spring and fall camp. Sayin, however, reportedly took a slight lead towards the end of fall camp, and now he'll officially be the starting gunslinger for the defending national champions. The sophomore played in four games last fall, tossing for 84 yards and a touchdown while completing 5 of 12 passes and picking up 24 rushing yards. The Buckeyes' offense is once again stacked, especially at receiver, and Sayin figures to reap the benefits of what should be another explosive unit.