After missing Michigan's previous contest due to injury, Haynes made his return in style, running for 152 yards and a pair of touchdowns while leading the Wolverines to a rivalry win over Michigan State. The 5-foot-11 running back was the driving force behind the Michigan offense throughout the day, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt on high volume while finding the end zone on a pair of touchdown runs in the third quarter, effectively breaking the game open in favor of the Wolverines. Haynes has been a monster since heading to Ann Arbor in the offseason, running for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns on an impressive 7.1 yards per carry through seven games. Another tasty matchup against a vulernable Purdue defense awaits on Saturday.