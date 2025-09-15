Haynes has been a consistent presence for the Wolverines on offense to start the 2025 season crossing the century mark for the third consecutive game against the Chippewas on Saturday. The 5-foot-11 running back found the end zone for the fifth time this season, scoring ona two-yard plunge in the first quarter to get the scoring started on the day. Very few backs have enjoyed the production Haynes has put up through three games, as the junior has accounted for 388 yards and five scores on the ground in that timeframe. A trip to Lincoln to face the Cornhuskers awaits on Saturday.