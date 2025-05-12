Juwaun Price News: Commits to Massachusetts

Price announced his commitment to Massachusetts on Sunday.

Price has alternated between good and bad years from 2021 to 2024, the last of which was far from great. In 2021, he began his collegiate career with New Mexico State, who gave him 135 carries used to log 692 yards and 10 touchdowns. Two years later, with Syracuse, Price recorded 47 carries for 166 yards, his second-best season at the D-1 level.