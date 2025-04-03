Jyron Waiters News: Competing for slot role

Waiters is competing to be the Pirates' starting slot receiver in 2025, Stephen Igoe of 247Sports.com reports.

Waiters, who appeared in just three games last season, has been in a standout in spring practice and could have a big role in the Pirates' offense in 2025. He is currently battling with Oklahoma transfer Jaquaize Pettaway for the slot role, and even if he does not win that battle he should still see a significant increase in playing time.