Anderson got off to a slow start as the Cowboys were held to a field goal through the first three quarters. However, the sophomore looked better late, throwing for 129 yards in the fourth quarter and connecting with Chris Durr for Wyoming's lone touchdown. Anderson took over the starting job in Laramie as a freshman midway through last season and completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 955 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He should put up better numbers next week in a home matchup with Northern Iowa.