Feagin found the end zone on a three-yard scamper in the third quarter, giving the Fighting Illini a 17-0 lead at the time. The 6-foot-3 running back has taken a step forward in his role within the Illinois offense lately as he led the team in rushing attempts while reaching the century mark on the ground for the first time this season. With fellow running back Aidan Laughery dealing with injury, Feagin can be relied upon as a productive option at the running back position given his volume as well as his nose for the end zone. A ranked matchup against Indiana awaits on Saturday.