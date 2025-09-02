Feagin had a productive day in Illinois' season opener, averaging 5.7 yards per attempt and finding the end zone on a day in which the Illini obliterated their FCS opponent. The 6-foot-3 running back found the end zone on a seven-yard run in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand. Though Feagin seems to be locked in a timeshare with fellow running back Aidan Laughery, the fact that Feagin outpaced Laughery in touches indicates that he could still provide worthwhile production as a member of a committee-style approach. His next opportunity will come against Duke on Saturday.