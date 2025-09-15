Wetjen recorded just a single touch on offense on the day and took it 20 yards to the house, though his true highlight would come on special teams. The 5-foot-9 receiver fielded a third quarter punt by UMass on his own five yard line and took it 95 yards to the end zone, extending the already insurmountable lead the Hawkeyes had built. Though Wetjen made the most of his limited opportunities while demonstrating his big-play ability, he has totaled just three touches on offense this season and cannot be trusted on a weekly basis.