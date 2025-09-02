Black put together a productive day against Old Dominion, coming just shy of the century mark on the day while scoring against ODU. The 5-foot-10 running back found the end zone on a two-yard plunge in the third quarter, giving the Hoosiers a 17-point lead at the time. Though the Indiana coaching staff appears to be favoring a committee-style approach for the second straight season, Black's performance showed the capability for production even within the committee. His next chance will come against Kennesaw State on Saturday.