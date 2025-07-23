Kanye Udoh News: Challenging starting role

Udoh is in the fight for the starting running back role at Arizona State, Michelle Gardner of The Arizona Republic reports.

Udoh came into Arizona State from Army this offseason, and he's already duking it out for the starting RB role with the Sun Devils. Although rusher Kyson Brown is currently the frontrunner after backing up Cam Skattebo last season, Udoh still has a shot ahead of the 2025 campaign. August should be the true decider for who gets main rushing responsibilities, but the spot is still up for grabs as of now.