Udoh, who transferred over from Army this offseason, appears to be in an excellent spot to see plenty of carries this fall. The issue for fantasy purposes? So do Raleek and Kyson Brown, each of whom is also getting first-team reps in practice. A backfield by committee is all fine and dandy, but there's only one ball to go around, and someone will have to take the lead in this Sun Devils backfield. Still, after amassing 1,117 yards and 10 scores at West Point last season, it would be surprising to see Udoh in a limited role despite Arizona State's deep backfield.