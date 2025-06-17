Ke'Travion Hargrove News: Lands at Old Dominion

Hargrove will transfer to Old Dominion, the program announced on Instagram.

Hargrove spent the 2024 season with FCS Grambling after being underutilized previously at the high D-I level with Memphis. Last fall, he ran for 505 yards and five scores (on 4.7 yards-per-carry) while also catching 15 passes for 112 yards. The tailback should have one year of eligibility remaining with the Monarchs.