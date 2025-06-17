Ke'Travion Hargrove News: Lands at Old Dominion
Hargrove will transfer to Old Dominion, the program announced on Instagram.
Hargrove spent the 2024 season with FCS Grambling after being underutilized previously at the high D-I level with Memphis. Last fall, he ran for 505 yards and five scores (on 4.7 yards-per-carry) while also catching 15 passes for 112 yards. The tailback should have one year of eligibility remaining with the Monarchs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now