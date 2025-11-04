Lacy had his best rushing day of the season, topping his previous high of 142 yards against Washington State. Lacy managed to find the endzone again in this one as well giving him a touchdown in all but one game on the season and bringing his season total up to 13. The Rebels will face off with the Citadel next week and it will be interesting to see how much playing time Lacy will get. If week one against Georgia State is any indication in which he rushed 16 times he could be in for a lighter workload but still could have solid production as he went for over 100 yards and three touchdowns in that one.