Kyson Brown News: Leading RB1 race

Brown is the leading candidate to get Arizona State's starting running back job, Michelle Gardner of The Arizona Republic reports.

After backing up Cam Skattebo in the 2024 campaign, Brown is now aiming to get the Sun Devils' starting spot at ball carrier for his junior season. The 6-foot-1 running back logged 73 attempts for 351 yards and two touchdowns with 13 grabs for 189 yards and one touchdown this past season. He'll still have to compete with transfer running back Kanye Udoh and injury-ridden Raleek Brown, but Brown is currently the frontrunner ahead of August.