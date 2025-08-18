Mason was a spring transfer add for the Badgers after one of their prized winter transfers, tight end Tanner Koziol, hit the portal in the middle of spring practice. Mason, who comes over from Missouri State. He demonstrated his chops as a receiver with that program, reeling in 34 catches for 590 yards and six scores last fall. With junior Tucker Ashcraft dealing with a lower body injury and his status relatively unknown for the season opener against Miami (OH), Mason figures to see the majority of the starting tight end reps for Wisconsin at least early on.