When asked about the status of his starting quarterback earlier in the week, Gamecocks' head coach Shane Beamer directed reporters to the injury report released Wednesday night. Sellers is deemed questionable, which truthfully doesn't make the situation any clearer. What's more, concussions can be difficult to gauge, and South Carolina could also be taking the competitive advantage approach by keeping his status as murky as possible. One thing we do know for sure: if Sellers can't go Luke Doty is essentially a lock to step in at quarterback.