The Aggies' depth chart is riddled with "OR" designations, so this may not mean very much at all. Still, Moss was the clear favorite to lead Texas A&M's backfield after a breakout season in which he ran for 765 yards and 10 touchdowns. Owens only logged 66 rushing yards last fall, but both figure to factor in on the ground in College Station. Moss also recently dealt with a knee ailment that forced him to go non-contact for much of fall camp, so this could be a result of that prior injury as well.