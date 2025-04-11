LJ Johnson News: No longer with SMU

Head coach Rhett Lashlee indicated Friday that Johnson is no longer with the program, Dean Ralsky of On3.com reports.

Johnson seemed to be in the mix to claim a regular share of the carries in 2025 after handling 74 for 303 and five touchdowns last season, but it appears he's elected to move on from the program, potentially indicating he had fallen behind a bit in the pecking order. With the spring transfer window slated to open next week, Johnson seems likely bound to enter it.