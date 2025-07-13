Menu
College Fantasy Football: 2025 Tadpole Bowl Rankings and Strategy

The first ever Tadpole Bowl college fantasy football tournament kicks off for most drafters on Monday, July 14th. Steve Bulanda breaks down the unique scoring system and ranks the top 300 players.
July 13, 2025
The inaugural Tadpole Bowl -- the college fantasy football spinoff of the popular Scott Fish Bowl charity tournament -- kicked off with live drafts in Las Vegas, Atlanta and Minneapolis. One more live draft will take place on July 19th in Austin, but the majority of participants will be drafting in an online slow draft on Fantrax starting Monday, July 14th.

For many participants, this will be their first exposure to a season-long college fantasy football league. With a player pool including 70 different college football teams, the roster-building possibilities are endless, but they can also be overwhelming. Meanwhile, the unique roster and scoring settings will make even the most experienced CFF players rethink their draft strategy.

Tadpole Bowl Scoring Breakdown

Scoring CategoryPoints
Passing Yards (YDS)0.05
Passing Touchdowns (TD)6
Interceptions Thrown (Int)-2
Rushing Yards (YDS)0.1
Rushing Touchdowns (TD)6
Fumbles Lost (FL)-2
Receiving Yards (YDS)0.1
Receiving Touchdowns (TD)6
Receptions (REC)1
Two Point Conversion Passes (2Pa)2
Two Point Conversion Rushes & Receptions (2RR)2
Kickoff Return Yards (KRY)0.05
Punt Return Yards (PRY)0.05
Kickoff/Punt Return Touchdowns (RtT)6

 

Tadpole Bowl Strategy

As is the case with the Scott Fish Bowl, the Tadpole Bowl comes with custom scoring and roster settings that make standard fantasy rankings and cheat sheets mostly irrelevant. Luckily, at RotoWire we have a Custom Rankings tool that generates a new cheat sheet that adjusts to any league's unique settings.

A few rules make this league different than many other college fantasy football leagues:

  • Passing Touchdowns are worth six points, and Passing Yards are worth 0.05: Other leagues feature four-point passing TDs and 0.04 points per passing yard. Tadpole Bowl scoring boosts the value of pocket passers and gives less of an edge to dual-threat quarterbacks. That levels the playing field at the position and will allow us to wait longer on drafting QBs. 
  • Full-Point PPR: If you're going to dabble in Underdog's Best Bowl Mania, you need to factor in that pass catchers score a half point per reception. In the Tadpole Bowl, players receive a full point per reception. Pass catching running backs and high-volume receivers are even more valuable here than in other formats.
  • Kickoff Return and Punt Return Scoring: This is both the most unusual and most complex rule to quantify. A player like Kansas State's Dylan Edwards, who contributed in both the kick and punt return game in 2024, may pass that role off to a teammate now that he will be taking over the lead running back duties. Because of all of the uncertainty, I'm only adding a small amount of value for potential return yards into my rankings.

 

2025 Tadpole Bowl Rankings

RankPlayer NameTeamPositionBye
1Desmond ReidPittsburghRB11,4
2Jeremiah SmithOhio StateWR4,9
3Jordyn TysonArizona StateWR11,6
4Bryson WashingtonBaylorRB11,7
5Darius TaylorMinnesotaRB11,4
6Anthony HankersonOregon StateRB13,9
7Isaac BrownLouisvilleRB3,7
8Jeremiyah LoveNotre DameRB2,9
9Dylan EdwardsKansas StateRB11,4,8
10Ryan WilliamsAlabamaWR10,4
11Cade KlubnikClemsonQB5,9
12Cam ColemanAuburnWR12,6
13Eric McAlisterTCUWR10,2
14Nicholas SingletonPenn StateRB4,9
15Makhi HughesOregonRB10,6
16Demond ClaiborneWake ForestRB4,8
17Arch ManningTexasQB11,5
18Antonio WilliamsClemsonWR5,9
19Jahiem WhiteWest VirginiaRB13,7
20LaNorris SellersSouth CarolinaQB11,6
21Caden DurhamLSURB10,6
22Ahmad HardyMissouriRB10,6
23Deion BurksOklahomaWR11,5
24Quintrevion WisnerTexasRB11,5
25Waymond JordanUSCRB6,9
26Quinten JoynerTexas TechRB13,5
27Jamal HaynesGeorgia TechRB11,6
28Wayshawn ParkerUtahRB11,6
29Cayden LeeMississippiWR13,6
30Jonah ColemanWashingtonRB10,3
31Kamari MoultonIowaRB10,6
32Aaron AndersonLSUWR10,6
33James PeoplesOhio StateRB4,9
34Emmett JohnsonNebraskaRB12,5
35Justice HaynesMichiganRB11,5
36Denzel BostonWashingtonWR10,3
37Chase SowellIowa StateWR12,4,8
38Elijah SarrattIndianaWR13,6
39Caullin LacyLouisvilleWR3,7
40Hollywood SmothersNorth Carolina StateRB11,8
41Eugene WilsonFloridaWR5,9
42Makai LemonUSCWR6,9
43Demond WilliamsWashingtonQB10,3
44T.J. MooreClemsonWR5,9
45Carnell TateOhio StateWR4,9
46John MateerOklahomaQB11,5
47Garrett NussmeierLSUQB10,6
48Josh CameronBaylorWR11,7
49Nate FrazierGeorgiaRB4,9
50Chris BellLouisvilleWR3,7
51Kevin ColemanMissouriWR10,6
52Yasin WillisSyracuseRB12,7
53Caleb DouglasTexas TechWR13,5
54Ryan WingoTexasWR11,5
55Kenyon SadiqOregonTE10,6
56Trent WalkerOregon StateWR13,9
57Darrell GillSyracuseWR12,7
58De'Zhaun StriblingMississippiWR13,6
59Sawyer RobertsonBaylorQB11,7
60TJ HardenSMURB12,5
61Daniel HishawKansasRB12,3,8
62Dane KeyNebraskaWR12,5
63Eli StowersVanderbiltTE12,7
64Nolan RayMarylandRB5,9
65Jam MillerAlabamaRB10,4
66Hudson ClementIllinoisWR11,8
67Bryant WescoClemsonWR5,9
68Ja'Kobi LaneUSCWR6,9
69Dakorien MooreOregonWR10,6
70Coy EakinTexas TechWR13,5
71Malik RutherfordGeorgia TechWR11,6
72