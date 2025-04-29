Lucas Osada News: Commits to Illinois
Osada has committed to transfer to Illinois on Sunday, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com reports.
Osada will transfer to Illinois with three years of eligibility remaining. The North Carolina transfer handled kickoff duties as a true freshman, logging 59 kickoffs for an average of 66.8 yards with 39 touchbacks. He brings added versatility to the Illini as both a kicker and punter.
