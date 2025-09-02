The 6-foot-2 quarterback entered the season with expectations as one of the top returning signal callers in the Big Ten and got off to a great start on Saturday, throwing for 217 yards and three first-half touchdowns on elite efficiency before taking a seat in the second half due to the blowout nature of the contest. Altmyer connected with tight end Tanner Arkin on a three-yard touchdown in the first quarter as well as a pair of passing scores to receiver Justin Bowick from three and 13 yards out, respectively. His next chance to impress will come against Duke on Saturday.