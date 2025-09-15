Altmyer took a minute to get going, accounting for just a single score in the first half as the Fighting Illini held a 10-0 lead at halftime. The 6-foot-2 quarterback connected with receivers Hank Beatty and Ashton Hollins in the second and fourth quarters for his scores through the air, respectively, and found the end zone on a two-yard plunge in the third quarter on the ground. Altmyer has been great for Illinois to start the season, totaling 709 yards and eight passing touchdowns without an interception through three games, accounting for a score on the ground as well. A big-time matchup against Indiana awaits on Saturday.