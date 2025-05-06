College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Maealiuaki Smith headshot

Maealiuaki Smith News: Inks with Ole Miss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Smith has announced his commitment to Mississippi ahead of the 2025-26 season, On3.com reports.

Smith has found a new home at Mississippi after spending the last two years with Oklahoma State. The 6-foot-3 redshirt freshman appeared in the last four games of the 2024-25 season with the Cowboys, throwing for 489 yards (44-of-74), two touchdowns and four interceptions, adding on one touchdown with his legs. Smith will look to provide the Rebels with depth in their quarterback room.

Maealiuaki Smith
Mississippi
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now