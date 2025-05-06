Maealiuaki Smith News: Inks with Ole Miss
Smith has announced his commitment to Mississippi ahead of the 2025-26 season, On3.com reports.
Smith has found a new home at Mississippi after spending the last two years with Oklahoma State. The 6-foot-3 redshirt freshman appeared in the last four games of the 2024-25 season with the Cowboys, throwing for 489 yards (44-of-74), two touchdowns and four interceptions, adding on one touchdown with his legs. Smith will look to provide the Rebels with depth in their quarterback room.
