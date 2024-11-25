CFB Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 14 (Championship Week)

This article is part of our CFB Waiver Wire series.

70+ Club in Upcoming Slate: Here are the college games that have opened up with an over/under closest to the 70-point mark, which means a plethora of fantasy points. Enjoy these barn burners and roster some players in these games if you can:

First, though, here are the guys who came through last week and may still be available in your leagues:

Welcome back to the college football waiver wire watch. Hopefully, you have clinched a spot in the fantasy championship. Let's go win this thing. As I've done throughout the college football season, I'll pick two players from every conference who either caught my eye in the previous week or who have a favorable matchup shortly. As always, I'll answer any questions or comments in the comments section below.

Welcome back to the college football waiver wire watch. Hopefully, you have clinched a spot in the fantasy championship. Let's go win this thing. As I've done throughout the college football season, I'll pick two players from every conference who either caught my eye in the previous week or who have a favorable matchup shortly. As always, I'll answer any questions or comments in the comments section below.

First, though, here are the guys who came through last week and may still be available in your leagues:

Colton Joseph, QB, Old Dominion (42.9 points)

Trent Walker, WR, Oregon State (28.6 points)

C.J. Ogbonna, QB, Buffalo (26.6 points)

Maalik Murphy, QB, Duke (25.3 points)

Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech (24.5 points)

Ahmani Marshall, RB, App State (19.8 points)

Bryson Washington, RB, Baylor (15.4 points)

Jordan Watkins, WR, Ole Miss (15.0 points)

Miami University (OHIO) D/ST (14.0 points)

Josh Sterzer, TE, Utah State (10.4 points)

70+ Club in Upcoming Slate: Here are the college games that have opened up with an over/under closest to the 70-point mark, which means a plethora of fantasy points. Enjoy these barn burners and roster some players in these games if you can:

65.5 points - Oklahoma State at Colorado

64.5 points - Miami at Syracuse

63.5 points - North Texas at Temple

62.5 points - Texas State at South Alabama

62.5 points - West Virginia at Texas Tech

62.5 points - App State at Georgia Southern

62.5 points - Washington at Oregon

61.5 points - Kansas at Baylor

61.5 points - Mississippi State at Ole Miss

60.5 points - Jacksonville State at Western Kentucky

60.5 points - TCU at Cincinnati

60.5 points - Utah State at Colorado State

60.5 points - New Mexico at Hawaii

Fantasy Points referenced are in DraftKings format.

**To qualify for recommendations, players must be rostered in fewer than 50 percent of Fantrax Leagues

AAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Shane Porter, RB/WR, North Texas (6 Percent Rostered)

This is not the week to go away from Porter, as the Eagles go up against Temple in a game where no defense will be played. His volume was good last week – a season-high 17 carries and four catches. If he gets that kind of opportunity once again, he's going to have a lot more than 13.9 fantasy points this week.

O'Mega Blake, WR, Charlotte (1 Percent Rostered)

Blake is coming off a monster performance with 46.5 fantasy points at Florida Atlantic. He recorded five catches for 205 yards and three touchdowns. The South Carolina transfer has found his groove over the last four games, averaging 7.5 targets per tilt. The 49ers are favored in what should be a competitive game with UAB this upcoming week. I don't think many fantasy managers are looking here for help but they should be.

Week 13 Rewind: North Texas RB/WR Shane Porter (13.9 points - 17 ATT, 74 YDS, 4/4 TAR, 25 YDS) & East Carolina QB Katin Houser (19.4 points - 16/23, 298 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT, 5 ATT, 5 YDS)

ACC Waiver Wire Pickups

Jacolby George, WR, Miami (36 Percent Rostered)

Over his last three games, George is averaging 20.3 fantasy points and has recorded a combined 18 catches for 253 yards and three touchdowns. All of that production is with just 8.0 targets per game. With an expected shootout on the docket with Syracuse, I see that being on the lower end for targets he could have in that game. If that happens, George is a candidate to have a breakout game, which is perfect timing for fantasy rosters.

Eli Pancol, WR, Duke (13 Percent Rostered)

Let's go with Duke's No. 1 WR this week. Pancol elevated his quarterback's game against Virginia Tech – five catches for 188 yards and three touchdowns, which resulted in 44.8 fantasy points. He's been on a heater over his last four games with 26 catches for 413 yards and four touchdowns on 37 targets. The Blue Devils should have no problems at Wake Forest, so this would be a good pickup for any rosters in the fantasy championship this week.

Week 13 Rewind: Duke QB Maalik Murphy (25.3 points - 17/35, 332 YDS, 3 TD, 3 INT) & Boston College Kye Robichaux (14.3 points - 23 ATT, 93 YDS, 1 TD, 1 FL)

BIG 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Maealiuaki Smith, QB, Oklahoma State (1 Percent Rostered)

Smith made his first start against Texas Tech and impressed with 29.3 fantasy points behind three total touchdowns, including one on the ground. I assume he'll start again versus Colorado in a game that opened as the highest over/under on the Vegas board. It's crazy the Cowboys have not won a conference game, so I expect them to be competitive against Colorado, which means a ton of points. He's also available in nearly all leagues, which is a bonus this time of year.

Carson Hansen, RB, Iowa State (13 Percent Rostered)

Hansen has at least one touchdown in five of his last six games. Since Week 4, he's averaging 11.6 carries per game and has emerged as the Cyclones' top option in the backfield. Iowa State has a critical matchup with Kansas State with a chance to go to the Big 12 Championship with a win, so I expect them to lean into their strength which is running the ball. No one knew who Hansen was going into the year. He's going to be an intriguing fantasy option next year.

Week 13 Rewind: Baylor RB Bryson Washington (15.4 points - 28 ATT, 113 YDS, 1/1 TAR, 1 YDS) & Texas Tech WR Caleb Douglas (24.5 points - 5/11 TAR, 105 YDS, 1 TD)

Big Ten Waiver Wire Pickups

Max Klare, TE, Purdue (45 Percent Rostered)

Over the last four weeks, Klare ranks fifth in the nation in targets for tight ends with 31 opportunities. He's taken full advantage over the last two games with a combined 14 catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns. That's resulted in 21.7 fantasy points per game, all you could ask for at this position. If Klare is available, scoop him up as fast as possible.

Justice Ellison, RB, Indiana (38 Percent Rostered)

On the other side of that Purdue-Indiana game, let's go with Ellison, who's been a recommendation on this list before. The Hoosiers need to put up some style points, so I expect them to score as many as they can. That bodes well for Ellison, who should push double-digit carries and is also useful in the passing game.

Week 13 Rewind: USC QB Jayden Maiava (11.9 points - 19/35, 221 YDS, 1 TD, 4 ATT, -9 YDS) & Rutgers WR Dymere Miller (6.8 points - 3/10 TAR, 38 YDS)

C-USA Waiver Wire Pickups

Elijah Young, RB, Western Kentucky (15 Percent Rostered)

Young has double-digit fantasy points in four of his last five games. The Hilltoppers' battle with Jacksonville State is the most fantasy-friendly matchup in the conference this week, so this seems to be a logical place to go. The only caution with this selection is that Young has just three touchdowns on the season, but I do expect there to be multiple scores for both teams in this one.

Keyone Jenkins, QB, FIU (10 Percent Rostered)

Jenkins has been on fire through the air over his last three games with nine touchdown passes. Considering he had 10 touchdowns in the eight games previous to that, it shows you how much he's stepped up his game in a short period. He should be able to have similar success against Middle Tennessee this week.

Week 13 Rewind: Middle Tennessee QB Nicholas Vattiato (18.7 points - 30/45, 277 YDS, 2 TD, 2 INT, 5 ATT, 16 YDS) & New Mexico State RB Mike Washington (8.2 points - 12 ATT, 22 YDS, 1 TD)

MAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Al-Jay Henderson, RB, Buffalo (14 Percent Rostered)

This is my favorite recommendation of the week because Henderson has been awesome over his last six games. He's averaging 106.5 rushing yards en route to 23.4 fantasy points per game over that span. He has eight total touchdowns on the season and goes up against Kent State, who have one of the worst defenses in all of college football. If he's somehow available on your waiver wire, go out and get him because he could be the difference-maker for a championship-winning team.

Parker Navarro, QB, Ohio (19 Percent Rostered)

Over the last four weeks, Navarro has been one of the best fantasy performers in all of the country, averaging 31 fantasy points per game. Pretty much all of that production has been via the ground, as he has 39 carries for 251 yards and seven touchdowns in his last three games. The Bobcats should be able to handle Ball State on Friday, so this is a good spot for fantasy rosters.

Week 13 Rewind: Buffalo QB C.J. Ogbonna (26.6 points - 18/28, 260 YDS, 3 TD, 10 ATT, 42 YDS) & Ball State WR Justin Bowick (*DNP - Undisclosed Injury)

Mountain West Waiver Wire Pickups

Dylan Carson, RB, Air Force (22 Percent Rostered)

In his last three contests, Carson has 73 carries for 322 yards and three touchdowns, good enough for 18.7 fantasy points per game. There's going to be a lot of running the ball against San Diego State on Saturday Night, so Carson is a good pickup if you're looking to get some guaranteed touches. The only caution I would have here is that multiple players run the ball in this triple-option offense, so touchdowns are not guaranteed.

Brendon Lewis, QB, Nevada (41 Percent Rostered)

Lewis is averaging 27.9 fantasy points over his last three games and is putting together a decent year for the Wolf Pack. He's racked up 22 total touchdowns and has just six interceptions. He's a true dual-threat quarterback as well with 141 carries for 745 yards and eight touchdowns. It's puzzling why he's qualified for this waiver wire list on the last week of the season. There's no way Nevada beats UNLV, but I can see Lewis doing everything he can to hang up some points.

Week 13 Rewind: Utah State TE Josh Sterzer (10.4 points - 2/2 TAR, 24 YDS, 1 TD) & San Jose State WR Justin Lockhart (0.0 points - 0/3 TAR)

SEC Waiver Wire Pickups

Dae'Quan Wright, TE, Ole Miss (3 Percent Rostered)

Since my other tight end recommendations are more popular players, I wanted to highlight an option flying under the radar. Wright has emerged as the top tight end for the Rebels with at least four targets in four straight games. The Egg Bowl versus Mississippi State is always a fun game, so why not get some exposure?

Nate Frazier, RB, Georgia (30 Percent Rostered)

This true freshman can play as he's recorded a touchdown in four straight games. He had three of them against UMass and his first 100-yard rushing performance as teammates in the backfield are dealing with injuries. The Bulldogs have their minds on the playoffs, so they need to make sure they keep feeding their hot hand, who is averaging 17.8 carries per game over his last four.

Week 13 Rewind: South Carolina TE Joshua Simon (*DNP - Lower Leg Injury) & Ole Miss WR Jordan Watkins (15.0 points - 8/15 TAR, 70 YDS)

Sun Belt Waiver Wire Pickups

Colton Joseph, QB, Old Dominion (28 Percent Rostered)

If you want to feel like you're on a roller coaster while watching a college football game, I suggest watching Joseph play quarterback. He's thrown five interceptions and fumbled the ball 10 times (five lost) this season. It's all worth it, though, when you see him run the ball. He rushed 25 times for 158 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling 42-35 loss to Marshall. Since Week 8, the freshman quarterback is averaging 35.4 fantasy points per game.

Dorian Fleming, TE, Georgia State (29 Percent Rostered)

Fleming is coming off his best game of the year with 31.5 fantasy points at Texas State. He corralled five passes for 88 yards and three touchdowns. He's one of the most consistent at the position with 6.8 targets per game. He's a good bet to have a shot at another touchdown when Georgia State hosts Coastal Carolina in the regular season finale.

Week 13 Rewind: Old Dominion QB Colton Joseph (42.9 points - 19/31, 227 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT, 25 ATT, 158 YDS, 2 TD) & Appalachian State RB Ahmani Marshall (19.8 points - 24 ATT, 108 YDS, 1 TD, 0/1 TAR)

INDEPENDENTS & PAC-12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Trent Walker, WR, Oregon State (14 Percent Rostered)

I'm sticking with Walker, who was one of the best players on the field in the team's 41-38 upset of Washington State. Walker saw double-digit targets for the seventh time this year. The only thing that keeps Walker from being rostered in far more leagues is that he has just two touchdowns. His volume — 77 catches on 112 targets — suggests he should have more scores. He should have a shot at a touchdown or two at Boise State this week.

Week 13 Rewind: Oregon State WR Trent Walker (28.6 points - 12/15 TAR, 136 YDS)

DEFENSE & KICKER RECOMMENDATIONS

Defense

Ohio (vs. Ball State) - Rostered in 20 percent of leagues. Ohio has been one of the best in the country, scoring 10.36 fantasy points per game.

BYU (vs. Houston) - Available in 65 percent of leagues. The Cougars badly need a win here and Houston doesn't have much on the offensive end.

North Carolina (vs. NC State) - Rostered in 11 percent of leagues. The defensive line has been great, combining for 17 sacks against Florida State and Virginia.

Week 13 Rewind: Texas State vs. Georgia State (6.0 points - 52 PA, 1 TD), Miami (Ohio) vs. Northern Illinois (14.0 points - 9 PA, 4 SK, 2 TA) and Arkansas vs. Louisiana Tech (7.5 points - 14 PA, 3 SK, 1 TA)

Kicker

Jonah Delange, UAB - Available in 87 percent of leagues. Delange has double-digit fantasy performances in four of his last five games.

Noe Ruelas, JMU - Rostered in just nine percent of leagues. Ruelas has been one of the most consistent kickers in the nation, averaging 8.12 fantasy points per game.

Nicolas Radicic, Indiana - Available in 90 percent of leagues. As I mentioned before, the Hoosiers will be looking to score as many points as possible, so this is a safe pick for the week.

Week 13 Rewind: Syracuse Jackson Kennedy (7.0 points - 1/3 FG, 4/4 XP), Ball State Jackson Courville (1.0 points - 1/1 XP), & JMU Noe Ruelas (8.0 points - 2/2 FG, 2/2 XP)

SUMMARY & TOP RECOMMENDATIONS

Utilizing the two players for each conference above, here are my top recommendations for the week by position:

QB: OD Colton Joseph, OHIO Parker Navarro, NEV Brendon Lewis

RB: BUFF Al-Jay Henderson, NORTX Shane Porter, UGA Nate Frazier

WR: OREST Trent Walker, MIAFL Jacolby George, DUKE Eli Pancol

TE: PUR Max Klare, GAST Dorian Fleming, MISS Dae'Quan Wright

D/ST: BYU (vs. Houston), Ohio (vs. Ball State), UNC (vs. NC State)

K: UAB Jonah Delange, JMU Noe Ruelas, IND Nicolas Radicic

Be sure to check out our college football custom rankings and our player rankings cheat sheet for up-to-date season-long rankings, as well as our college football weekly rankings to help guide your lineup decisions. During the season, our college football DFS optimizer and value report are powerful tools to help build DFS lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.