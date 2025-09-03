Frazier was a surprise producer for the Spartans, leading the team on the ground while crossing the century mark for the first time in his career. The 5-foot-10 running back found the end zone on a nine-yard run in the second quarter, giving Michigan State a 21-0 lead just before halftime. Though Frazier operated in a timeshare with fellow running backs Brandon Tullis and Elijah Tau-Tolliver, the MSU coaching staff rode the hot hand, helping Frazier outpace his competitors in touches on the day. His next opportunity will come against Boston College on Saturday.