While it wasn't an awe-inspiring day, Frazier put together a very respectable performance as the lead back against Boston College. The 5-foot-10 running back was the clear leader in the backfield for the Spartans, outpacing the other backs in the MSU offense 17-to-5 in terms of rushing attempts while averaging a very respectable 4.8 yards per carry. Frazier has now led the Michigan State backfield in back-to-back outings to begin the season and though the Spartans continue to get others involved, he appears to have taken the role as the feature back in East Lansing. His next opportunity will come against Youngstown State on Saturday.