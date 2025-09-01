After much hype about a breakout season for Hughes, he was almost a complete scratch for the Ducks. He was in uniform and eventually logged a few snaps, but he was otherwise a non-factor. Rumors are swirling about the reason for his absence, but the coaching staff hasn't addressed it. Struggles with the playbook and blocking protections could be the cause, but there's no current evidence to support that theory. It's too early to press the panic button on Hughes, but it's a worrying sign for those who drafted him in seasonal fantasy formats.