Fields, who transferred from Virginia, had a light debut for the Irish with 48 receiving yards on 3 catches against Miami on August 31. While enrolled at Virginia, he logged 129 receptions for 1,849 yards and 11 touchdowns across four seasons. The senior should have a good chance of getting his first Notre Dame touchdown when the Irish take on Purdue on Saturday, Sept. 20. The Boilermakers pass defense is in the top 50 in the nation this season, but Purdue gave up 282 yards in the air last week to USC.