Washington put together a respectable, while unspectacular, performance against Towson, totaling 290 yards overall along with a pair of scores. The 6-foot-5 freshman found the end zone on a two-yard plunge in the opening frame to give the Terps a 17-0 lead at the time before connecting with receiver Shaleak Knotts on a 32-yard scoring strike in the second quarter to extend Maryland's already insurmountable lead. Washington has been impressive to start his freshman season in College Park, throwing for 773 yards and six touchdowns to a single interception through three games while adding 28 yards and a score on the ground as well. The level of competition is set to ramp up as the season progresses, however, starting with a road matchup against Wisconsin on Saturday.