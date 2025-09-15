It was a much-needed productive performance for Gronowski in what turned out to be a blowout victory over UMass on Saturday. The 6-foot-2 quarterback managed to cross the 100-yard mark through the air for the first time since joining the Hawkeyes this off-season, connecting with receiver Seth Anderson on a pair of touchdown passes in the first quarter, giving the Hawkeyes an early 13-0 lead they would not surrender. As he has in each of the team's first three games, Gronowski found the end zone on the ground as well, crossing the goal line on a 13-yard scramble just before halftime. He will be hoping to build off this performance moving forward, starting with a trip to play Rutgers on Friday.