Gronowski was spotted partaking in individual drills as well as full 11-on-11 work in a video posted to Iowa Football's X account. The South Dakota State transfer was considered one of the top FCS quarterbacks last season, throwing for 2,719 yards, 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 61 percent of his passes. He's essentially locked up the starting role quarterback role in Iowa City, and represents hope that the Hawkeyes will have a competent signal caller for the first time in recent memory.