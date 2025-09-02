Though he struggled through the air in his first game at the FBS level, totaling less than 50 yards on the day, Gronowski showed flashes of the potential that made him attractive to the Iowa coaching staff, totaling 39 yards on the ground including a one-yard scoring plunge in the third quarter, giving the Hawkeyes a 17-point lead at the time. The 6-foot-2 quarterback also found the end zone on a two-yard pass to receiver Kaden Wetjen just before halftime. Gronowski will get his next opportunity to produce in a rivalry matchup against Iowa State on Saturday.