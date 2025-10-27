Though his yardage total was modest once again, Gronowski made the plays necessary to lead the Hawkeyes to a blowout win over Minnesota on Saturday. The 6-foot-2 quarterback found the end zone with his arm for the first time since Week 3, connecting with receiver Reece Vander Zee on a 29-yard scoring strike in the second quarter, giving Iowa an early 24-0 lead. Gronowski also found the end zone with his legs for the eighth consecutive game, crossing the goal line on a two-yard plunge in the first quarter to get the Hawkeyes on the board. A tough matchup against a talented Oregon defense awaits following the team's upcoming bye.