Singleton was held without a counting stat on the day, appearing on the field for just two snaps against the Hilltoppers. The 5-foot-8 receiver had previously been moderately involved within the Louisiana Tech passing attack, recording 17 catches for 108 yards and a touchdown through the team's first six games, so his exclusion from the gameplan is definitely concerning and could point to an injury. His status will be worth keeping an eye on moving forward as the Bulldogs prepare for next week's Halloween matchup against Sam Houston.