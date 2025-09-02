Johnson entered the game for starter Gio Lopez, who left in the third quarter with a back injury. He had a rough outing to that point, tossing for 69 yards and throwing an interception while completing just 4-of-10 passes. Johnson fared much better, although the game was already far out of hand. He tossed a touchdown to his brother Jake, and the fact that he was on the field at all is impressive after the gruesome leg injury he suffered in the 2024 opener. Lopez remains questionable for Week 2, and Johnson would likely get the nod if he can't go.