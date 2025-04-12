College Football
Micah Gilbert headshot

Micah Gilbert News: Active in spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Gilbert (hand) is active during Notre Dame's spring game, Mike Berardino of the South Bend Tribune reports.

Gilbert, who underwent surgery on a right-hand injury this past season, is active during the Fighting Irish's spring game. The 6-foot-2 redshirt freshman was targeted twice across four games last season, but he is in the mix for a heavier workload this coming fall.

Micah Gilbert
Notre Dame
