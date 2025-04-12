Micah Gilbert News: Active in spring game
Gilbert (hand) is active during Notre Dame's spring game, Mike Berardino of the South Bend Tribune reports.
Gilbert, who underwent surgery on a right-hand injury this past season, is active during the Fighting Irish's spring game. The 6-foot-2 redshirt freshman was targeted twice across four games last season, but he is in the mix for a heavier workload this coming fall.
