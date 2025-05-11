College Football
Mike Wright headshot

Mike Wright News: Transfers to East Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Wright is transferring to East Carolina, per Pete Nakos of On3.com.

Wright spent last season at Northwestern where he completed 38 of his 66 pass attempts foe 354 yards and an interception in addition to carrying the ball 18 times for 84 yards and a touchdown across three games played. The 6-foot-4 senior previously spent time at both Vanderbilt and Mississippi State and could be in the mix for the Pirates' starting quarterback spot.

Mike Wright
East Carolina
