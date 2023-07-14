College Football Fantasy Five: Flying Under the Radar in the SEC for 2023

This article is part of our College Football Fantasy Five series.

College Football Fantasy Five: Underrated SEC Players for 2023

With just over a month to go before we start delving right into college fantasy football drafts, it's time to take stock of each of the power five conferences as well as the group of five to determine what players should be on your radar in later rounds. It would be easy to go ahead and recommend the highest projected/rated players, but we won't do just that, we'll go even deeper into our projections to recognize some players with huge upside entering the 2023 season.

Top Projected Players in the SEC

Quarterback

1.) Jayden Daniels, LSU

2.) Joe Milton, Tennessee

3.) KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

Running Back

1.) Quinshon Judkins, Mississippi

2.) Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

3.) Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

Wide Receiver

1.) Evan Stewart, Texas A&M

2.) Luther Burden, Missouri

3.) Malik Nabers, LSU

TE

1.) Brock Bowers, Georgia

Under The Radar and Undervalued SEC Players for 2023

5.) Jase McClellan, RB, Alabama

Seems crazy to kick off this list with an Alabama player, however, when you take a look at the top projected players from the conference, there are none from Nick Saban's squad. The Crimson Tide have averaged over 470 yards and 39 points per game in each of the last two years. There will undoubtedly be a drop-off after losing QB Bryce Young and RB Jahmyr Gibbs, but it won't be that dramatic. Expect the team to lean a bit more on McClellan who was fantastic in 2022 with 10 total touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has good size at 5'11 212 can run between the tackles and is a capable option in the passing game Nick Saban has a propensity to lean on those who wait their turn Mcclellan could make a massive leap and rise '24 draft boards

pic.twitter.com/cdHGIl8wNU — Joe O'Leary (@TheHQNerd) March 23, 2023

4.) Will Rogers, QB, Mississippi State

Rogers is already the school's all-time leading passer and even has the SEC record for total completions. Some are afraid of Mike Wright transferring in from Vanderbilt, but I have a slightly different take on that although I do think they will both play. The Bulldogs are going to move towards a more balanced approach in 2023 with OC Kevin Barbay from Appalachian State and that's okay because Rogers is still an experienced signal caller for a team which will be fighting from behind more than they're ahead on the season. Expect Rogers to see significantly more snaps than Wright, especially during the conference portion of the schedule. He's still worth a draft pick in all college fantasy football leagues.

RECORD

BOOKS Will Rogers has now thrown the most TD passes in Mississippi State history 🔥 pic.twitter.com/roCNcmU1RH — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 6, 2022

3.) Donovan Green, TE, Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher jokes aside, it's going to be an extremely intriguing season in College Station. I'm most intrigued by Green who has an opportunity to pass up Max Wright on the depth chart. Green impressed during his true freshman season with 22 catches (on 28 targets) for 233 yards and two touchdowns. With Bobby Petrino taking over at OC, this offense should be vastly improved and that should give Green enough targets to be extremely valuable in upcoming college fantasy football drafts.

Conner Weigman | DIME To Donovan Green For 3-Yard Touchdown And Lead | LSU@TA&M | 2023 NFL SEASON@ConnerWeigman @Donovangreen23 @AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/Y2HXYgVVa5 — ATG MVP (@atg_mvp) November 27, 2022

2.) Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

Just because the Bulldogs are coming off consecutive championship seasons, it doesn't mean their offense is going to just drop off a cliff. With recent NFL Drafts, I actually expect the defense to start taking a step back which would mean the team will need to create even more offensive production. That's where I think McConkey can go far beyond the 54 catches (on 76 targets) for 710 yards and seven touchdowns from a year ago. The Bulldogs will have arguably the best offensive line in football, so I have minimal worries about Carson Beck at quarterback. At this point, even RB Kendall Milton is also being undervalued for what should be an offensive juggernaut!

Ladd McConkey hit the jets to score 💨#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/JGgGUnobty — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2023

1.) Bru McCoy, WR, Tennessee

College football nation is sleeping on McCoy who transferred in from USC a year ago. He was the team's second-leading receiver behind Jalin Hyatt who became the school's first Biletnikoff winner as the best receiver in the county. Josh Heupel's offense is as wide-receiver friendly as they come and McCoy is expected to be fully healthy in 2023. Even while fighting through an undisclosed injury in 2022, McCoy had 52 catches (on 79 targets) for 667 yards and four touchdowns. I fully expect him to emerge as the number one option over Ramel Keyton and Squirrel White. This offense will be fun to watch as usual.