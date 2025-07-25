Mikey Keene News: Open competition during camp
Keene will presumably be part of a quarterback competition held in fall camp, Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Coach Sherrone Moore made it clear that Bryce Underwood has not been named the starting quarterback and that the team is having an open competition. Keene and Jake Garcia are presumably the favorites to contest with Underwood for the top spot on the depth chart heading into the opener.
