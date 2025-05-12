College Football
Naiem Simmons headshot

Naiem Simmons News: Signs with UConn

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Simmons has signed with UConn, according to the team's X account.

After sitting out 2024, Simmons will look to re-establish himself as top wideout in 2025. He will do so with UConn, an independent FBS team needing a top option. Simmons proved he could be one with South Florida's 2023 side, which benefited from his 39 receptions for 637 yards (16.3 averaged per reception) and five touchdowns.

