Naiem Simmons News: Signs with UConn
Simmons has signed with UConn, according to the team's X account.
After sitting out 2024, Simmons will look to re-establish himself as top wideout in 2025. He will do so with UConn, an independent FBS team needing a top option. Simmons proved he could be one with South Florida's 2023 side, which benefited from his 39 receptions for 637 yards (16.3 averaged per reception) and five touchdowns.
