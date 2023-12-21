College Football DFS: Boca Raton Bowl Plays for DraftKings and FanDuel

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Weekday Slate series.

Syracuse opened as a 4.5-point favorite; however, the line has moved down to three points. The Bulls have the flashiest player in the game with QB Byrum Brown who surprisingly didn't enter the transfer portal. He was one of only two players in the country to rush for at least 700 yards and throw for at least 3,000 yards, the other being Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels at LSU. On the other side, Syracuse will be led by an interim coach (tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile), as they have moved on from Dino Babers.

As a refresher, I'll briefly run down the formats for both sites. Both sites have one slot that grants a 1.5x Multiplier (CPTN, MVP), but DraftKings' added wrinkle is a 0.5 increase in salary for the player selected in the multiplier spot. DraftKings offers five UTIL spots to round out the roster, while FanDuel provides four FLEX positions. DraftKings also allows for kicker selection, while FanDuel does not include kickers in their player pool.

The early bowl season continues with a battle of 6-6 teams in the Boca Raton Bowl. USF and Syracuse will meet up in FAU Stadium in Florida under the lights on national television. Here are some recommendations for DraftKings' Showdown format and FanDuel's Single-Game structure.

SLATE FORMATS

SLATE OVERVIEW

MULTIPLIER CANDIDATES

QB Byrum Brown, USF (DK $18,000, FD $24,750)

RB LeQuint Allen, Syracuse (DK $15,300, FD $24,000)

Because there's plenty of value to be had in the utility spots, either Brown or Allen is the way to go in the captain spot. I would be shocked to see a different player end up being the highest-scoring fantasy contributor on the night. As mentioned above, Brown has the most upside on the entire slate by far, as he exceeded 20 fantasy points nine times this season. There's a chance Syracuse overpowers the Bulls in the trenches, and if that's the case, Allen will be the benefactor as he ended the season with four straight 100-yard rushing performances. Either way you go, both of these star players should be in your lineup.

UTILITY CANDIDATES

WR Yusuf Terry, USF (DK $1,800, FD $6,500)

WR Sean Atkins, USF (DK $9,600, FD $15,000)

WR Naiem Simmons, USF (DK $5,200, FD $8,500)

WR/TE Dan Villari, Syracuse (DK $6,300, FD $12,000)

The USF receivers are intriguing as a stack because we know that Brown can do damage with both his legs and his arm. Terry is a steal at that price, so I love getting him in the lineup to differentiate yourself in the single-game format. Atkins has 961 yards on the season and can become the first USF receiver to ever post a 1,000-yard receiving season, so I see them getting him the ball a bunch in this game. He averaged nine targets per game and had double-digit looks in six of his last seven.

On the Syracuse side, it's much harder to decipher because senior QB Garrett Shrader will not be playing in the bowl game due to shoulder surgery. They will likely be down to their third-string option as back-up Carlos Del Rio-Wilson is also expected to be out with an injury. That leaves it to true freshman Braden Davis (DK $9,000, FD $14,000), who has attempted just one pass in two game appearances. I would feel more comfortable rolling with TE Villari, who had double-digit carries in each of their last three games in a unique role as a runner.