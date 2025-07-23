Nathanial Vakos News: Competing for starting job

Vakos is in an open competition to be Wisconsin's starting kicker according to head coach Luke Fickell, Zach Heilprin of 1670AM The Zone Madison reports.

Vakos was the Badgers' leg in the 2024 campaign, but he ended up making just 12 of his 19 field-goal attempts. He'll now have to compete against Gavin Lahm for the starting role, and it appears neither kicker has the upper hand heading into August. Fickell also stated the losing kicker could potentially redshirt this season, so this could set up Vakos for another year if he doesn't get the spot.