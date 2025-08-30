Previously in a five-man race to be West Virginia's starting quarterback, the role will go to Marchiol, who outlasted Jaylen Henderson to win said job. The former will look to build off some promise he built in 2024, which includes his 66.1 completion percentage of 56 pass attempts for 434 yards and a 5-2 TD-INT ratio. He was not too shabby on the ground either, with an additional two touchdowns from 40 carries for 120 yards, 3.0 averaged per carry. Marchiol has a prime opportunity to show why he should be the WVU team's QB1, as he begins his 2025 season by taking on a non-FBS college in Robert Morris.