Despite the blowout nature of the contest, Marsh managed to put together a productive outing, leading the Spartans in targets, receptions and yards on the afternoon while providing one of the team's two scores. The 6-foot-3 receiver connected with backup quarterback Alessio Milivojevic on a five-yard scoring strike in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand in favor of the Bruins. Marsh has managed a decent start to the season in what has been a tough offensive showing for the Michigan State offense, totaling 29 receptions for 340 yards and four touchdowns across the team's first six contests. His next chance will come when the Spartans travel to face Indiana on Saturday.