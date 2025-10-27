Despite a poor showing from the Michigan State offense, Marsh managed to put together a solid performance, leading the team in receptions, yards and targets on the day. The 6-foot-3 receiver nearly hauled in a 25-yard touchdown in the third quarter but was ruled down at the one-yard-line, leading to the Spartans' second touchdown of the day, courtesy of Brandon Tullis. While the Michigan State offense is hard to trust on a weekly basis, Marsh sees a high enough target share to keep him relevant most weeks, with his next opportunity coming in a road battle against Minnesota on Saturday.