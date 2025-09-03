Marsh found the end zone on a seven-yard scoring strike from quarterback Aidan Chiles in the second quarter, giving the Spartans a 14-0 lead at the time. The 6-foot-3 receiver surprisingly did not lead the team in catches or yards on the day, as fellow receiver Omari Kelly emerged as the go-to target for Chiles against the Broncos. Despite being outpaced in volume, Marsh's efficiency is a good sign as he hauled in all five of his targets on the day. A matchup against Boston College awaits on Saturday.