Hunter put up a monster game against the Terrapins, hauling in five passes for a season-high 125 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the day. The 6-foot-1 receiver connected with quarterback Dylan Raiola on scoring strikes of 64 and 12 yards in the first and second quarters, respectively. Hunter has been a productive part of the Nebraska passing attack since transferring in from Cal in the off-season, catching 22 passes for 415 yards and four touchdowns through the team's first six contests. His next opportunity will come against Minnesota on Friday.