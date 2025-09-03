Hunter put together a productive day for the Cornhuskers, totaling a team-high 65 yards while tying the team lead with six receptions. The 6-foot-1 receiver found the end zone on a five-yard scoring strike from quarterback Dylan Raiola just before halftime, giving the Cornhuskers a 10-point lead at the time. With 10 targets, Hunter's overall volume is very encouraging to see and should keep him in the conversation of fantasy relevance moving forward. His next opportunity will come against Akron on Saturday.